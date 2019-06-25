Good Day NWA: No Kid Hungry Summer Meals Campaign

We’re at Parson Hills Elementary School in Springdale, AR. It is one of the summer feeding sites for the “No Kid Hungry“ summer meals campaign.

For some kids, summer is the hungriest time of year. When the schools close their doors, some students lose access to the meal programs that they so desperately need. We speak with “No Kid Hungry“ chefs and representatives who are passionate about the “No Kid Hungry“ summer meals campaign.