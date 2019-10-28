Good Day NWA: Nominate Restaurants for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Do you have a favorite restaurant that you want to go down in history? You can nominate it for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

Watch as Paul Austin of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee tells Jaclyn & Jason about the competition and how you can nominate your favorite restaurants.

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame – Categories:

Food Hall of Fame

Proprietor of the Year

Food-Themed Event

Gone But Not Forgotten

People’s Choice

To learn more about the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame and to nominate a restaurant, click here.