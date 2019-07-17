Good Day NWA: Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Every wonder what you would look like older or younger? Well…there’s an app for that. And, it’s the new thing trending on social media. Here are a few celebrities having fun with an aging app. Carrie Underwood, Dwayne Wade, Terry Crews and Sam Smith all posting the older version of themselves. The app also works in reverse for a younger version of you as well.

A modern love story for a “Modern Family” star. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, a radio DJ who competed on “The Bachelorette” are engaged. Hyland said she had a big crush on the podcast host since his time vying for Jojo Fletcher’s heart on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. They started flirting on twitter later that year, but didn’t get together until 2017. And, as they say, the rest is history.

The final season of HBO’s “Game Of Thrones” may have gotten mixed reviews from fans, but it made a big impression on the Television Academy. Earning 32 nominations with series stars Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington earning lead acting nominations. Mandy Moore scored her first nomination as a female lead for “This Is Us.” HBO had the most overall nominations with 137. Netflix had 117. NBC had 58, most among the broadcast networks. A few shows left out include the newest seasons of “A Handmaid’s Tale”, “Stranger Things” &”Big Little Lies.” They weren’t eligible for Emmy Awards this year, because they aired after the academy’s May 31st eligibility window. The awards will be handed out on September 22nd.