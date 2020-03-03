Good Day NWA: North West Stuns at Paris Fashion Week

Here’s a look at the trending stories for Tuesday, March 3.

Like father like daughter. It’s Paris Fashion Week and it’s not the models who stole the show during Kanye West’s Yezzy Season 8 show, it was his 6 year daughter North. Check her out on the mic. Social media loving her performance. One user said quote ” there was a fashion show at a North West concert? What a generous queen! Letting her dad borrow the stage!”

There’s a saying “Love is Blind” and apparently it’s true according to a popular Netflix show. The reality show wrapped up last week. The premise: You meet without seeing each other, pick the person you connect with behind a screen…Get engaged…And then decide if you want to tie the knot — or not. If you want more of the show to see what’s happening with your favorite cast members. There’s going to be a tell-all reunion special that streams this Thursday, March 5.

Here’s a break-up we didn’t see coming, iconic hip hop group Public Enemy is firing Flavor Flav after 37 years. A group statement reads, “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.” Rolling Stone reports that founding members Flavor Flav and Chuck D were fighting over the marketing of their group’s name and likeness for a presidential candidate rally. Chuck D says he can perform as Public Enemy because he’s the sole owner of the Public Enemy trademark and created the logo himself. Flavor Flav expressed disappointment and said “there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

Here’s something we can get behind. Blue Bell making your sweet tooth happy with a new treat. It’s called Cookie Dough Overload and it debuts in stores today. The ice cream is vanilla-based with a little brown sugar. On top of that, there’s chocolate chip, peanut butter and fudge cookie dough. The product is available in half-gallon and pint sizes.

While some are keeping their eyes on Super Tuesday results, others are grabbing some bread, lettuce, and mayonnaise… Because it’s National ‘cold Cuts Day.’ It’s a day to celebrate all of the lunch, deli, and sandwich meats that so many people love, except vegetarians of course. That includes the staples like turkey, salami, ham, and roast beef. Bologna is one of the most popular cold cuts in the United States. You can use the hashtag ‘national cold cuts day’ to get-in on the fun on social media.