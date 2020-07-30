Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Council

The Northwest Arkansas Council is a private, nonprofit organization and since 1990 they have been working to advance job opportunities, infrastructure and quality of life in the region.

Watch as Nelson Peacock joins Good Day NWA to talk about the many projects they have going on and to talk about the pledge they have recently adopted to address systemic racism.

To learn more about the Northwest Arkansas Council and to contact them about volunteer opportunities, click here. For details on their pledge to address systemic racism and to sign up, click here.