Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association

Good Day NWA

The Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association will host their 11th Annual Summer Classic Horse Show.

Watch as Lilli Barlow, Arden Villines, & “Bucky” the Horse join Good Day NWA with details on the Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association. Plus, find out how you can see & participate in their upcoming classic horse show.

Annual Summer Classic Horse Show

  • Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 14
  • Derby Party: 3:00 p.m.
  • Benton County Fairgrounds
  • Jump Classes
  • Derby Rewards
  • Tickets: Adults $8 & Kids $5

For more information on the event, click here.

