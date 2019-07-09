Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association

The Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association will host their 11th Annual Summer Classic Horse Show.
Watch as Lilli Barlow, Arden Villines, & “Bucky” the Horse join Good Day NWA with details on the Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association. Plus, find out how you can see & participate in their upcoming classic horse show.
Annual Summer Classic Horse Show
- Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 14
- Derby Party: 3:00 p.m.
- Benton County Fairgrounds
- Jump Classes
- Derby Rewards
- Tickets: Adults $8 & Kids $5
For more information on the event, click here.