Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Presents “Immerse: Wilson Springs”

It’s the perfect time to get outside. Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is commemorating the opening of the Wilson Springs Preserve in a unique way.
Lauren Embree and Marson Nance tell Jason and Jaclyn about their upcoming event, “Immerse: Wilson Springs.” Good Day NWA also gets a visit from some insect royalty.
Immerse: Wilson Springs
- Saturday, September 7
- 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Wilson Springs Preserve
- Free Family Event
- Arts Activities, Music, Guided Hikes, Demonstrations
For more information on the event, click here.