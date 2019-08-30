Good Day NWA: Northwest Arkansas Land Trust Presents “Immerse: Wilson Springs”

It’s the perfect time to get outside. Northwest Arkansas Land Trust is commemorating the opening of the Wilson Springs Preserve in a unique way.

Lauren Embree and Marson Nance tell Jason and Jaclyn about their upcoming event, “Immerse: Wilson Springs.” Good Day NWA also gets a visit from some insect royalty.

Immerse: Wilson Springs

Saturday, September 7

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wilson Springs Preserve

Free Family Event

Arts Activities, Music, Guided Hikes, Demonstrations

For more information on the event, click here.