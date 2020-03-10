Good Day NWA: Nutty Runner 5k

Runners will take over downtown Fayetteville this weekend for the Nutty Runner 5k.

Watch as Melissa Caffrey and Carey Ashworth from the Spark Foundation give details on how you can get involved. The Spark Foundation’s mission is to positively impact our community by providing access to health and fitness opportunities and financially supporting academic excellence.

The 5k will go along a new route this year. Plus, there are space to sign up to race or volunteer. For all things Nutty Runner 5k, click here. To learn more about the Spark Foundation, click here.