Good Day NWA: NWA Ballet Theatre Launches Season

“Immortal Beloved” is an original piece created by NWA Ballet Theatre’s Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye and choreographer Stephanie Martinez.
Watch as Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye tells us more about the NWA Ballet Theatre Season Launch. Plus, dancers Lillian Hill and James Vessell perform a piece from the upcoming show.
Immortal Beloved: Possessed by Genius
- October 11 & 12
- TheatreSquared – Fayetteville
- Preshow Talk at 7:00 p.m.
- Performance at 8:00 p.m.
