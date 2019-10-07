1  of  2
Good Day NWA: NWA Ballet Theatre Launches Season

“Immortal Beloved” is an original piece created by NWA Ballet Theatre’s Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye and choreographer Stephanie Martinez.

Watch as Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye tells us more about the NWA Ballet Theatre Season Launch. Plus, dancers Lillian Hill and James Vessell perform a piece from the upcoming show.

Immortal Beloved: Possessed by Genius

  • October 11 & 12
  • TheatreSquared – Fayetteville
  • Preshow Talk at 7:00 p.m.
  • Performance at 8:00 p.m.

For more information about NWA Ballet Theatre, click here.

