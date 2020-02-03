Good Day NWA: NWA Ballet Theatre Presents “Cinderella”

You are invited to follow Cinderella as she is whisked away from her wicked step-mother and placed into the arms of her prince. NWA Ballet Theatre is presenting this classic tale of true love just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Watch as Artistic Director Ryan Jolicoeur-Nye joins Good Day NWA with “Cinderella” dancers Grace Hudson & Carmen Felder.

“Cinderella”



February 14 & 15

7:00 P.M.

Arend Arts Center, Bentonville

Tickets: $25

“Cinderella” tickets and information can be found by clicking here.