February is Black History Month and what better way to celebrate than to recognize business owners right here in Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as Jasmine Hudson, J’Aaron and Sierra Polk stop by Good Day NWA with details on the Inaugural Black Owned Business Expo.

NWA Black Owned Business Expo



Saturday, February 22

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Record, Bentonville

Free Event

