Good Day NWA: NWA Books for Kids Donation

One local organization is making it their mission to ensure kids are learning to read.

Watch as Ralph Nesson with NWA Books for Kids and Jennifer Wilson from the Walton Arts Center join Good Day NWA with details on how you can enjoy a classic show at the center while giving back to kids in need.

NWA Books for Kids mission is to build reading skills and a love of books at a young age by providing books and encouraging reading with their families.

You can help NWA Books for Kids by dropping off gently used or new books to the Walton Arts Center on Monday, December 23 during the screening of “The Polar Express.” The screening begins at 7:00 p.m., don’t forget to wear your holiday pajamas and get your picture with Santa before the show.

For more information on how you can get involved with NWA Books for Kids click here.

For tickets to “The Polar Express” click here.