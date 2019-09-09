Good Day NWA: NWA Business Women’s Conference

It’s an event celebrating the power of you. The NWA Business Women’s Conference is continuing their tradition of bringing dynamic speakers to Northwest Arkansas.

Jenn Cozens is the director of the conference. She sits down with Jaclyn & Jason to talk about what attendees can expect at the 2019 conference including keynote speakers and other highlights.

NWA Business Women’s Conference

Tuesday, September 17

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

John Q. Hammons Center, Rogers

Tickets: $65 Individual Speaker

Full Day: $125 (Member)

Full Day: $149 (Non Member)

For more information and to register for the conference, click here.