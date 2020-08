The NWA Business Women’s Conference, now in its 22nd year, is continuing the tradition of bringing dynamic speakers to Northwest Arkansas celebrating the power of YOU!

Watch as Alex Howland joins Good Day NWA with details on what you can expect at this year’s event.

NWA Business Women’s Conference

Tuesday, September 15

9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Online Event

Tickets: $100 ($125 Non-Members)

20% Promo Code: Gooddaynwa

For more details about the event, click here.