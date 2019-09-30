Good Day NWA: NWA Fashion Week’s Future of Fashion

NWA Fashion Week kicks off in just a few days, but the annual events is more than just glitz and glamour. It’s about partnering with local designers to bring world class fashion right here to our community.

Robin Atkinson and Rachel Fox join Good Day NWA with details on the work the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is doing.

The Future Of Fashion: NWA Fashion Week

Thursday, October 3

Drake Field – Fayetteville

Show Begins: 6:30 p.m.

Tickets Start at $30

Guest Speakers: Gabrielle Korn & Deanah Baker

For more information about the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum, click here. For tickets and information about NWA Fashion Week, click here.