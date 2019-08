Network, inspire, and support – those are just a few things the NWA Girl Gang aims to provide local female movers and shakers.

Rachel Fox & Misty Ozturk join Jaclyn & Jason with details on this unique organization and how you can get involved.

Girl Gang NWA August Meet Up

Tuesday, August 27

5:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

Dead Swanky

Fayetteville

Bring Your dazzling personalities and Business Cards

For more information on NWA Girl Gang, click here.