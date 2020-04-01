Good Day NWA: NWA Gives & How You Can Support Non-Profit Organizations

Northwest Arkansas is home to many non-profit organizations and they want to remind us all that even in this current pandemic “generosity is not canceled.” The non-profit community will unite on April 2, 2020 under the banner “NWA Gives.”

Watch as one of the organizers of the event, Chris Haas, joins Good Day NWA via phone with details on how you can get invovled and potentially support over 300 local non-profit organizations on Thursday, April 2.

For more information on giving and the organizations that you can support, click here. Additionally, you can get involved by drawing a heart with the phrase “NWA Gives” on the palm of your hand and posting on social media.