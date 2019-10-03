Good Day NWA: NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival

NWA will celebrate the Hispanic culture in a unique one of a kind event. Grab your family and get ready to bailamos at the annual NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Watch as is Michelle Cothern, and Papa Rap join Good Day NWA, along with a few dancers with details on the event.

The free festival will take place Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on the Fayetteville Square and will feature cultural booths, arts, health fair, games, kids area, food, and much more!

