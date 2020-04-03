Good Day NWA: NWA is Open

Many local small businesses are working hard to find solutions on how to operate during the pandemic and beyond.

Watch as we’re joined by one of the masterminds behind NWA is Open, a group driven to support businesses during this tough time. Derek Champagne, Founder & CEO of The Artist Evolution chats with Good Day NWA about where the idea of NWA is Open originated and how you can get involved.

More information about NWA is Open can be found HERE. Plus, if you’re interested in reaching out to The Artist Evolution for information on their crisis toolkit, click here.