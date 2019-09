Author and famed entrepreneur, Charles Morgan joins Good Day NWA along with entrepreneur Jeff Standridge.

Watch as we visit about important tips for those looking to start a business.

NWA Venture Mashup with Charles Morgan

Monday, September 23

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pryor Center

Fayetteville

For more information about Startup Junkie’s NWA Venture Mashup, click here.