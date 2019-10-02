Good Day NWA: October Bentonville SOUP

One organization is on a mission to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, and collaboration.
Watch as Monica Diodati and Blake Worthey join Good Day NWA to talk about Bentonville SOUP and what they have in store for October.
October Bentonville SOUP Presenters
- Danny Page for Bentonville West Winter Guard
- Jazzyjae for Black Owned NWA Summit
- Asele Mack for Shame Of Bentonville
- Scott Rampy for Trifest for MS Training Series
Bentonville SOUP: 4th Edition
- Sunday, October 6
- 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Red Barn
- Bentonville
- Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation
For more information on Bentonville SOUP and the event, click here.