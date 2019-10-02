Good Day NWA: October Bentonville SOUP

One organization is on a mission to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, and collaboration.

Watch as Monica Diodati and Blake Worthey join Good Day NWA to talk about Bentonville SOUP and what they have in store for October.

October Bentonville SOUP Presenters

Danny Page for Bentonville West Winter Guard

Jazzyjae for Black Owned NWA Summit

Asele Mack for Shame Of Bentonville

Scott Rampy for Trifest for MS Training Series

Bentonville SOUP: 4th Edition

Sunday, October 6

5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Red Barn

Bentonville

Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation

For more information on Bentonville SOUP and the event, click here.