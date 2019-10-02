Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Two dead after World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport

Good Day NWA: October Bentonville SOUP

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One organization is on a mission to promote community-based development through crowdfunding, creativity, and collaboration.

Watch as Monica Diodati and Blake Worthey join Good Day NWA to talk about Bentonville SOUP and what they have in store for October.

October Bentonville SOUP Presenters

  • Danny Page for Bentonville West Winter Guard
  • Jazzyjae for Black Owned NWA Summit
  • Asele Mack for Shame Of Bentonville
  • Scott Rampy for Trifest for MS Training Series

Bentonville SOUP: 4th Edition

  • Sunday, October 6
  • 5:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Red Barn
  • Bentonville
  • Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation

For more information on Bentonville SOUP and the event, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss