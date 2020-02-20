Good Day NWA: Officers Stop Robbery During Date Night

Here’s a look at Thursday’s trending stories!

This story going viral … two married off-duty officers stop an armed robbery during a date night and it was all caught on video. Watch as Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown are sitting down at a table, when suddenly, a man walks in with a gun and points it at a cash register. Moments later, the couple stand up, raise their own guns and chase the robber out of the restaurant. They eventually catch up to the man and hold him until local police officers arrive. The McKeown’s say they were just in the right place at the right time.

The Cheesecake Factory is bringing its brand of sweet desserts to another cool product. The restaurant chain has partnered with the same ice-cream maker for Blue Bunny and Halo Top brands, Wells Enterprises, for a new line of ice cream featuring seven new flavors. Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Birthday Cake and Key Lime are just a few flavors expected to hit grocery stores across the nation by April and will have real cheesecake ingredients incorporated into the mix.

The Duchess Catherine of Cambridge is opening up about parenthood in a new cover story for ‘People’ magazine out Friday. It’s the longest interview she has done since her engagement to Prince William nearly ten years ago. Her focus is on the challenges of motherhood. The royal mom talks about raising her three children and how she wants other parents to feel they are supported and not alone.

Legendary comedians and longtime friends Steve Martin and Martin Short are hitting the road this summer. They announced the dates for their 2020 tour named “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.” The 15-date tour starts in July and ends in September. Some of the dates include Steve Martin’s bluegrass band, Steep Canyon Rangers, and former Late Show with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer and other musical guests. Tickets go on sale to the general public February 21.