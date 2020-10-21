Good Day NWA: Oktoberfest – Let’s Make Spätzle!

Oktoberfest has it’s roots in Germany, but is celebrate throughout many cultures. As Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel says, “One thing that’s always hard is bringing the taste of Germany back home, and it’s complicated by the fact that we are always busy with kids”

However, this year, Jill Suel stumbled across a very simple recipe for German Spätzle. The name sounds fancy and German, but it’s really an Austrian version of Mac & Cheese.

Watch as Jason shows you the “Suel way” of creating quick Spätzle when your short on time!