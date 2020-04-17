Good Day NWA: One World Together at Home

Saturday April 18, there will be one more way to demonstrate gratitude and support medical workers on the front lines battling Covid-19. A virtual concert right here on KNWA and airing around the world.

Jimmy Fallon will co-host the One World Together at Home event along with his late night counterparts, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Lady Gaga has put together a big group of star singers and musicians to take part, and they won’t asking for donations. Corporations and philanthropists have already donated $35 million in advance. This event is just a way to say “thanks!” The One World Together at Home event will air locally at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18 on KNWA. For more information, click here.

