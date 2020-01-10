Good Day NWA: Optimism for Personal Financial Outlook in 2020

Fidelity Investments latest Financial Resolutions Study finds Americans are optimistic about their finances at the start of a new decade. 78% predict they’ll be better off in 2020 than last year. What’s behind their rosey outlook and what are some of the things they’re doing to stay on the right financial track?

Watch as John Boroff of Fidelity Investments joins Jason & Jaclyn to talk more about the findings, and offer tips to help improve your finances in the new year.

