Good Day NWA: Oscar Nominations Announced

Nominations for the Oscars are out. Nominations for Best Picture are “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite.” For a full list of the award nominees, click here. The awards will be handed out February 9, 2020.

The Golden Globes already preparing for next year. It was announced Tina Fey & Amy Poehler will be back to host the awards in 2021. The pair hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015. They’ve also won at the awards. They will replace comedian Ricky Gervais, who has hosted the show 5 times. A date has not been set for next year’s Golden Globe Awards.

It’s tea time for the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry today. To hash out a plan for Harry & Meghan after the couple announced they would be stepping back from their duties and spending more time in North America. The topic of discussion is said to be about what it means to be a Royal in the 21st Century. The couple consulted neither the Queen nor Prince Charles on the announcement, made on Instagram and their own website. Meghan has returned to Canada to be with their son Archie. She may join the discussion by telephone.

Ariana Grande fans have “No Tears Left to Cry.” The singer is returning to the Grammy Awards following last year’s dispute with the show’s producersshe posted on social media that she will be performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards which will air on Sunday, January 26. The pop star has been nominated in 5 categories, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for “thank u, next.”