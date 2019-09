Looking ahead to the weekend, you can take part in a community walk to help raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Watch as Elizabeth Gray from the Arkansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention talks with Jaclyn and Jason about the Northwest Arkansas Out of the Darkness Community Walk.

Northwest Arkansas Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Sunday, September 8

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Orchards Park

Bentonville

To register for the race, click here.