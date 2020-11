Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas the weekend of Friday, November 6 - Sunday, November 8 sponsored by Canada Dry.

Friend of the show Chef Case Dighero will be mixing it up with Chef Steven Brooks in the Brightwater Food Truck November 6 & 7 in downtown Springdale. The pop up will be at Walter Turnbow Park, and the chefs will be out there starting at 5:00 p.m. each night.