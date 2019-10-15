Good Day NWA: Ozarktober 3rd Annual Brews & Tunes

It’s going to be a busy weekend in the city of Springdale. The downtown Springdale Alliance has a full lineup of events for Ozarktober.

Ozarktober kicks off on Thursday, October 17 with a farm to train dinner featuring Chef Wes Douglas, formerly of Four Corners Kitchen. There is one table available to purchase.

Additional events happening Friday and Saturday include a fall bonfire and the 3rd annual Brews & Tunes. Local musicians will hit the stage to perform and there will be local breweries on site with beer and cider as well as food trucks.

Watch as Will Gunselman performs on Good Day NWA. He is one of several artists performing this weekend.

