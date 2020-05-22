Good Day NWA: Pac- Man Turns 40!

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses what’s trending in “Hot Topics.”

Crayola is launching 24 new specially formulated crayons designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world called “colors of the world.” Crayola hopes the new line will cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicity’s. To make sure they were accurate and inclusive, crayola partnered with a beauty company. The crayons come in a 24 and 32-count pack and will begin to hit shelves in July.

The iconic arcade game “Pac-Man” is celebrating big day: the game turns 40! It debuted in a Tokyo arcade on May 22nd, 1980 and became a game-changer in the video game world. It went on to become the most successful arcade game of all time. Pac-Man’s official website says it’s one of the most recognized images on the planet with 90% brand recognition around the world. The creator of the game says he never thought it would be loved and played so widely throughout the world.

Tony Hawk is making dreams come true! The pro skater gifted a 6-year-old a new skateboard this week It all started when Cooper Morgan tracked down a Fed-Ex driver in his neighborhood, gave him an old, beat up skateboard and asked him to get it to Tony Hawk. The driver, Mikail Farrar turned to Tik-Tok sending a video “into the universe.” Hawk, who hadn’t used Tik-Tok since 2018, quickly filmed a video response thanking Cooper for the skateboard and said he would send him a brand new board in return. Hawk’s package with 3 brand new skateboards arrived at Cooper’s house this week.