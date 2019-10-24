Good Day NWA: Paranormal Cirque Comes to Northwest Arkansas

You can celebrate Halloween under the big top at an event infused fear with entertainment

Watch as Maleficent (Olivia Mattice) and Stabitha Nightly (Sonya Black) join Jason and Jaclyn with details on Paranormal Cirque.

Cirque Italia Paranormal Circus

Oct. 24 – Oct. 25: 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Pinnacle Hills Promenade

Age Restricted 13+ Only; Minors Require A Chaperone; 21+ Adults Need Photo ID with a Date of Birth

Use Promo Code 5OFF and Save $5 per Ticket

For tickets and information, click here.