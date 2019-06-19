Good Day NWA: Parents Brawl at Youth Baseball Game

The odds are in our favor… A new “Hunger Games” book and movie are in the works. Scholastic announced an untitled prequel novel to the best-selling young adult series by author Suzanne Collins. Set to be released in May 2020, it will be set 64 years before the events of the trilogy. It takes place during the 10th annual hunger games — which pit citizens of Panem against each other for survival. Meanwhile, entertainment studio Lionsgate said it has started working on a film version of the new novel. Four Hunger Games movies, starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss, earned nearly 3 billion dollars worldwide.



Las Vegas is getting more star power… Shania Twain is heading back to headline at Planet Hollywood. The female country legend announced her “Let’s Go” residency this week. The show will capture some nostalgia of Twain’s early 2000’s hits while incorporating some fun, new visual elements. The performances will run from December to June 2020 and the tickets go on sale June 21.