Good Day NWA: Paula Deen Releases New Cookbook

Savory breads, cookies and cobblers, cornbread biscuits and more. Those are just a few recipes you can find in the new cookbook, “Paula Deen’s Southern Baking.”

Paula chats with Jason & Jaclyn about her love for cooking, how each recipe is special and the anticipation of her visit to Northwest Arkansas.

Paula Deen in Northwest Arkansas

Date: Saturday, August 17th

Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: Walmart – 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758

For more information on Paula Deen and her new cookbook, click here.