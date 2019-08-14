Good Day NWA: Paula Deen Releases New Cookbook

Savory breads, cookies and cobblers, cornbread biscuits and more. Those are just a few recipes you can find in the new cookbook, “Paula Deen’s Southern Baking.”
Paula chats with Jason & Jaclyn about her love for cooking, how each recipe is special and the anticipation of her visit to Northwest Arkansas.
Paula Deen in Northwest Arkansas
- Date: Saturday, August 17th
- Time: 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Location: Walmart – 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd, Rogers, AR 72758
For more information on Paula Deen and her new cookbook, click here.