Good Day NWA: Peep These Crocs!

Here’s a look at the trending stories for Wednesday, March 4.

Get a jump on Easter looking fashionable with the help of a popular sweet treat. Peeps is hopping onto the scene, with limited edition Crocs. The shoes will be coated with a brightly colored, sugar-like texture reminiscent of the marshmallow candy. And they will come adorned with 3D charms shaped as the iconic peeps marshmallow chicks. The shoes are available at Crocs retail stores nationwide, as well as online crocs.com or peepsandcompany.com.

One man bringing an interesting plus one to his sister’s wedding. Meet Mendl. 5 years ago he told his sister Riva if he had to be at her wedding he was bringing a llama. Thinking that it was just a joke, Riva accepted. Fast forward 5 years and he is holding up the promise. He rented a llama, named Shockey, for $400, and even had a custom tuxedo made. While the llama had to stay outside the wedding hall, Riva’s friend was in on the joke and placed 2 inflatable llamas at the sweetheart table. Riva says already started planning her revenge.

Netflix says it will turn Los Angeles into the funniest place on earth…at least for a week. The video streaming service will host a weeklong standup comedy festival featuring some of the biggest names of the comedy world. Among those taking the stage: David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Dave Chapelle, Amy Schumer & Sarah Silverman. The “Netflix is a Joke” fest will feature more than 100 shows at 20 different venues. Some of the shows will later air on Netflix. The festival kicks off on April 27 and will last until May 3.

Carrie Underwood doesn’t just have a passion for singing, she also loves to exercise. The Grammy award-winning singer announced the launch of her new fitness app on along with her first book release. The book is called ‘Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul & Get Strong with the Fit 52 For Life.’ Underwood said it’s based on her own active lifestyle, diet and workouts. It’s a user-friendly app with a variety of workouts designed for busy people. Her new app called “Fit 52 is available now for IOS users. Annual subscriptions cost $1 a week.