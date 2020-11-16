Good Day NWA: People’s Choice Awards Recap

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses the People’s Choice Awards and a potential new host for “Jeopardy!”

The E! People’s Choice Awards were handed out Sunday, November 15. These are honors voted on by fans. Singer Demi Lovato hosted the event, which did not have an in person audience, but instead a virtual one of fans from around the country…. some of whom actually announced the winners. Among them was Tiffani Haddish as Favorite Female Movie Star. The Drama TV star honor went to “This Is Us” co-star Mandy Moore. Jennifer Lopez received the People’s Choice Icon Award. And Tyler Perry took home the People’s Champion Award. The return of the awards also meant red carpet interviews are back.

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died at the age of 80. Trekbek host the game show for 37 years, and fans everywhere know how irreplaceable he is. Social media has been busy buzzing about who could possible step in, and there’s a change.org petition going around for LeVar Burton to host the show. Burton, the host of “Reading Rainbow,” is also an accomplished actor tweeted about the petition saying in part that he’s very flattered. It’s definitely going to be hard to carry on Alex Trebek’s legacy.