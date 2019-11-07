Good Day NWA: Photo Captures Giant Squid

Watch as Jason and Jaclyn discuss what’s trending for Good Day NWA’s Hot Topics.

The shopping website retailmenot.com has created a new holiday that savvy shoppers will want to know about. They’re calling it “Cash Back Day” and it takes place today. Shoppers get up to 20% cash back from participating online retailers. Which include Amazon, Expedia, Macy’s and more, either through Venmo or Paypal or as a bonus-value gift card. All you have to do is sign up for a free account with “Retail me Not.” Activate the cash back offer for the retailer you’re interested in, then make your purchase.

Game of Thrones may be over for now, but you can still lift a glass to toast the iconic series, and you can fill that glass with the final release of a limited edition whisky collection inspired by the show. The set of nine whiskeys is now complete with the release of “Six Kingdoms – Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky aged 15 years.” Fans of the show will recognize the 3-eye raven on the bottle that honors king bran of Winterfell. It’s available in “extremely limited” quantities just in time for the holidays. The whiskey goes on sale in December for about $150 a bottle.

What lurks in the depths of the sea? The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration wants to learn more about deepwater areas in the Southeast. Checkout this picture they shared of a deep sea squid making an eerie approach on the “Deep Discoverer” vehicle. You can see what the current mission discovers by watching the daily livestreams through November 20 on the agency’s website.