Good Day NWA: Photography to Inspire

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a monthly Distinguished Photographer Series.

Watch as Melissa Jones from PSNWA joins Good Day NWA with details on the event. Plus, we listen to the journey of the featured arts of the month Eileen Powers and how she gained strength and direction through her photography while bravely facing the challenges of chemotherapy.

Distinguished Photographer Series

  • Hosted by Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas
  • Featuring Eileen Powers
  • Tuesday, July 7
  • 7:00 p.m.

For more information on Eileen Powers and her photography project, click here. For additional details on the event, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories