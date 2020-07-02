Good Day NWA: Photography to Inspire

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas is hosting a monthly Distinguished Photographer Series.

Watch as Melissa Jones from PSNWA joins Good Day NWA with details on the event. Plus, we listen to the journey of the featured arts of the month Eileen Powers and how she gained strength and direction through her photography while bravely facing the challenges of chemotherapy.

Distinguished Photographer Series

Hosted by Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas

Featuring Eileen Powers

Tuesday, July 7

7:00 p.m.

For more information on Eileen Powers and her photography project, click here. For additional details on the event, click here.