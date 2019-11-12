Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Good Day NWA: Pilot Arts Presents “Little Women, The Musical”

Good Day NWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a Civil War story of love and family that stands the test of time and you’re invited to join Pilot Arts as they present “Little Women, The Musical.”

Watch as Director Missy Gipson and members of the cast join Good Day NWA with details of the show. Plus, members of the cast perform the musical number, “Delighted.”

Little Women, The Musical

  • November 13 – 17
  • Various Performance Times
  • Arkansas Air & Military Museum | Drake Field – Fayetteville
  • Tickets: $12 – $30

For tickets and information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories