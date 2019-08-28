Good Day NWA: Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches Are Sold Out

Here are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Leslie Jones is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons to pursue other projects. She initially joined the show as a writer and later became a featured player and eventually a full cast member in 2014. Her addition also marked the first time there was more than one female African American cast member. Jones has a netflix comedy special coming up and several film roles, including “Coming 2 America” with Eddie Murphy.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Popeyes New Chicken Sandwich, good luck. According to a video posted on their Twitter account, they completely sold out of sandwiches in less than a month. However, the company says it plans to bring the item back as soon as possible and this time for good. The fast food chain has been in a twitter battle with Chick-Fil-A, inspiring consumers to taste the new sandwich for themselves. Popeyes officially rolled out its chicken sandwich August 12 in what was its biggest nationwide launch in 30 years.

Actress Eva Longoria is heating up Hollywood with her next project. Her latest movie involves a directing role for the “Flamin Hot Cheetos Biopic.” Richard Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor and immigrant created the popular “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos” snack. Deadline Hollywood reports producers were so impressed with Longoria’s pitch about Montanez’ story she beat out several other directors. The film will focus on how Montanez disrupted the food industry with his Spicy Hot Cheetos.