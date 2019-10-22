Good Day NWA: Popeyes Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume

Let’s get into some trending stories in our #HotTopics.

Up first, Popeye’s chicken sandwich is so popular, it’s inspiring a sexy Halloween costume. It’s called the ‘sold out chicken sandwich costume’, and clearly references the chains hit sandwich which sold out this summer. The costume, which features a brown bodysuit, a ruffled bodice, and a white ‘sold out’ stamp will set you back about $80.

Switching over to movie news, the official and final trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is out. The trailer takes viewers through the many galaxies of the star wars universe. The movie is the 9th and final episode in the Skywalker story. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” comes out December 19. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

A clean car and a good scare! That’s what you can get at the Rainforest Car Wash in Ohio. The car wash has turned the facility into a spooky experience. Imagine being trapped inside your car while a creepy-looking clown stares you down! The frightening wash will cost drivers $20. But the unique Halloween experience? Priceless.