Good Day NWA: Popular Toys Inducted into the Hall of Fame

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some Hot Topics!

One beer brand is making spirits bright. Bud Light getting in on the holiday cheer, and rolling out a special Holiday Seltzer Variety Pack appropriately titled the “Ugly Sweater Pack.” The new flavors include gingersnap, apple crisp and peppermint patty. The already beloved cranberry flavor is also in the pack. These seltzers will contain five percent alcohol, less than one gram of sugar, and 100 calories.

Is your favorite toy growing up hall of fame worthy? This year’s finalists included Baby Nancy, Bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, My Little Pony, Risk, Sidewalk Chalk, Sorry!, Yahtzee and a few more. Of the 12 nominees, 3 were inducted to the toy Hall of Fame. They Are Sidewalk Chalk, Baby Nancy and Jenga. This year’s toys join a roster of more than 70 toy industry luminaries who have been inducted into the hall since it was established in 1984.

Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson is making waves in the music industry her debut solo album “Wilted” will be released on November 13. The singers says she hopes the album can provide as much solace to listeners going through a hard time, as she found in creating it. Jackson wrote 11 songs for her album and describes it as an ethereal acoustic sound which she calls alternative-folk. Her single “Let Down” is out now.