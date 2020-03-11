Good Day NWA: Possible Disney+ “Beauty and the Beast” Series

Take a look at the top trending stories for Wednesday, March 11.

A “Beauty and the Beast” character may be getting his own Disney+ series. The streaming service is reportedly working on a “Beauty and the Beast” prequel. It would star Luke Evans who played Gaston and Josh Gad who played LeFou. The six-episode series will feature musical numbers.

Sticking with movie news, here’s a new trailer for Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” staring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson & Emily Blunt. The film is based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes travellers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals, there’s also a supernatural spin. “Jungle Cruise” hits theaters July 24.

Turns out that kids of celebrities get star struck too. Check out this photo of Jennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme and Billie Eilish. JLo captioned the picture when Emme met Billie. Checkout this video of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy chopping it up with LeBron James. She looks very shy while asking the NBA superstar for a signed basketball. She asked her dad to ask, but he told her, “No, you have to ask.”