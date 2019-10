If you’re near Poteau, Oklahoma October 18 – 19 make sure you look up at the sky. That’s because hot air balloons will take flight!

Watch as Karen Wages joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on the Poteau Balloonfest.

2019 Poteau Balloonfest

October 18 – October 19

Le Flore Co. Fairgrounds

Gates Open: Noon

Admission: $5 Per Person

Pre-Purchase Family

Package: $20

For more information on the Poteau Balloonfest, click here.