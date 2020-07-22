Good Day NWA: Prince George Turns 7!

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories and they kick it off with some birthday news!

Prince George is growing up! The young heir to the British throne turns 7 today. Ahead of his birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released these pictures of George. The photos were taken earlier this month by the Duchess herself. He appears to be having fun at his family’s country home.

A popular snack food brand wants you to enjoy the finer things in life. Starting today, you can grab a limited edition boxed wine and Cheez-It combo with rosé and white cheddar crackers. Cheez-It says the white cheddar flavor is a fan favorite and who doesn’t love a crisp rosé on a hot summer day? This is the Cheez-It’s second wine and cracker box pairing… just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day, on Saturday, July 25.

Today is National Hot Dog Day, and if you miss being at the baseball park…Heinz wants to help. The company plans to bring some of the “take me out to the ballpark” experience to your living room as you watch the games on TV. Major League Baseball teams will play to empty stadiums this season due to Coronavirus. So, Heinz is giving away 200 stadium ketchup kits. Each kit includes a stadium-size ketchup dispenser which holds nearly a gallon of ketchup. They also include hot dog trays, a foam finger and a coupon for hot dogs. You can get in the game at HeinzStadiumKetchup.com. The contest ends Friday night, July 24.