Providence Academy is an independent Christian K – 12 college preparatory school located in Rogers.

Watch as Jason & Jaclyn visit with Valerie Lockhart & Chelsea Abbott about the unique program of study that’s offered at Providence Academy. We also learn about extracurricular activities, locations, and the academy’s 4 Distinctives which set them apart from other schooling options in Northwest Arkansas.

