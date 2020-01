It’s the first weekend of 2020 and perhaps this is a great weekend for you to head to the movies. Watch as we take look at what’s in theaters in our Malco Movie Minute.

First up, "The Grudge." After a young mother murders her family in her own house, A single mother and young detective tries to investigate and solve the case. Later, she discovers the house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood. "The Grudge" is rated R. The film stars Tara Westwood, Junko Bailey, & David Lawrence Brown.