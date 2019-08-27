Good Day NWA: Pumpkin Hacks

It’s fall ya’ll…Well not quite, but we’re getting you in the spirit a little early with the return of a fall favorite, pumpkin spice lattes.

Lifestyle Expert Abby Turner joins Jason & Jaclyn with a few other pumpkin hacks for you to use this autumn.

Recipe: The Brie & Pumpkin Grilled Cheese

  • Sourdough Bread
  • Slices of Brie Cheese
  • Spread of Pumpkin (about 2 Tbsp per slice of bread)
  • 1 Tsp Cinnamon
  • 1 Tsp Brown Sugar
  • 4 Tbsp Melted Butter

Process: The Brie & Pumpkin Grilled Cheese

  • Step1 Butter the Bread on both sides
  • Step 2 Make the sandwich – Place Slices of brie cheese on the bread – spread pumpkin on both sides
  • Pro Tip: Sprinkle 1 Tsp of both cinnamon and brown sugar in the middle of the sandwich – it complements the brie and the pumpkin and marries them together
  • Step 3 Close the sandwich and toast

For more autumn inspired recipes, Abby’s website can be found here.

