Good Day NWA: Quarantined Surfer Catches Waves

A quarantined surfer catches some indoor waves …on a creative stop-motion ocean! Watch as our Jeremy Roth is kicking things off in our Hot Topics.

Dozens of celebrities and musicians came together over the weekend for a night of solidarity and support for the healthcare workers fighting in the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. “One World: Together at Home,” a global citizen and world health organization event turned out to be a big success. The organization tweeted that the event raised more than $127 million in commitments to fight Covid-19. Lady Gaga was one of the big name-celebrities who helped put the event together. The event was hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, & Stephen Colbert.

Facebook will give you a new way to show you care. The social media platform is rolling out two new temporary emojis. Including the “hug” emoji to react to people’s posts or in a Messenger conversation. Facebook says its a way for people to share their support with one another. There will also be a temporary pulsating heart emoji. The reactions will start to roll out Messenger and Facebook next week.