Good Day NWA: Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates 94th Birthday

Let’s take a look at today’s trending stories. It’s time for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

We’re sending birthday wishes across the pond. Today Queen Elizabeth II rings in her 94th birthday. This year the pomp and circumstance will be missing at Windsor Castle the Queen canceled her usual birthday gun salute for the first time in 68 years.The palace is expected to celebrate the Queens birthday on social media. All family-related affairs, including phone and video calls with family members will remain private.

“The Office” star John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom for 2020 Seniors. He didn’t do it alone, The actor receiving a little help from the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish with the music. Seniors across the country participated from their own homes. Krasinski called the event the ‘SGN’ prom. The name comes from a web series he’s using to cheer up people during the pandemic called “Some Good News.”

A basketball jersey worn by legend Michael Jordan when he was on the “Dream Team” being auctioned for $216,000. Jordan wore the number 9 jersey during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where the US Team cruised to gold. Jordan himself signed the jersey, writing ‘Best Wishes, Michael Jordan.” Jordan’s highly-anticipated documentary called “The Last Dance” premiering on ESPN over the weekend as well. Besides MJ, the “Dream Team” also included Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, & Patrick Ewing. It’s considered to be the best basketball squad that ever played together.