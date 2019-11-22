Good Day NWA: Randall Shreve Performs

He’s been championing the music scene in Northwest Arkansas for the past decade.

We are so happy to have Randall Shreve join Good Day NWA.

Randall is no stranger to performing throughout NWA. If you haven’t seen him perform, here’s your chance. Randall along with The DeVilles will host the Rock and Roll Carnivale on Saturday, November 23 at George’s Majestic Lounge. The show starts and 9:00 p.m. and tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Listen as he performs a stunning rendition of his original song “Evil.”

